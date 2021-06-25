Google Fi VPN is finally rolling out to iPhones

Google Fi users with an iPhone are in luck as Google's VPN service is now rolling out to Apple's smartphones after the search giant first announced the move back in February.

Although the company initially said Google Fi VPN would be available in the spring, Google's built-in VPN is now rolling out to iPhones on its MVNO network.

If you haven't received the update yet, don't worry as it will become widely available sometime in the coming weeks according to a new report from Engadget.

Google Fi VPN on iPhone

In order to use Google Fi VPN on your iPhone, you'll first need to update the Fi companion app to version 3.5 by heading to Apple's App Store.

Once this done and Google rolls out the feature to your phone, you can enable the service's built-in VPN by heading to the Privacy & security menu and toggling the “Protect your online activity” option on. This will give you “increased protection from third party monitoring” according to Google and its VPN will prevent the sites and services you visit online from using your IP address to track you.

For those who interested in signing up for Google Fi, the service offers an Unlimited for 1 plan for $70 per month as well as a Flexible for 1 plan for $20 per month though both plans come with a built-in VPN.

We'll likely hear more about how Google Fi VPN performs on iPhone once the feature has been enabled for more users in the coming weeks.

