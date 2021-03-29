Google could launch a new Chromecast this year

Google appears to be working on a new wireless streaming device according to a listing filed on the FCC’s website. The listing doesn’t give much away about the device besides Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, but there’s at least a few hints about what it could potentially be.

Besides the information on those types of connectivity, the FCC listing also highlights that Google’s new streaming device will be powered by a 3.65V rechargeable battery, likely meaning the device will be portable in nature.

One final thing of note is that the FCC listing confirms the device is under short-term confidentiality until September 24 2021. As such, we might see a full reveal and potentially a launch of Google’s new wireless streaming device around that time.

The mystery machine

While it’s unclear what Google’s new wireless streaming device will be just yet, we think the most likely candidates are new models for either the Google Nest Audio speaker or (arguably the most likely contender) a follow-up Chromecast device.

Google also has a track record for announcing and launching devices around the September window. Last year, for instance, Google debuted the Chromecast with Google TV streaming device, the latest model in its Nest Audio lineup, as well as both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones.

We’re hoping Google's as of yet unidentified device is a follow-up to last year’s Chromecast with Google TV, which impressed us in our review with its 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos support, built-in Google Assistant and a healthy selection of apps.

But the device did have some drawbacks that can be improved upon with a newer model, like expanding the range of compatible TVs, improving those slow startup times and potentially adding support for the Google Stadia video game streaming service.