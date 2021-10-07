Google Cloud wants to boost your cloud computing skills

To help businesses with their digital transformation efforts, Google Cloud has announced its new goal of equipping more than 40m people with cloud computing skills.

The company is launching Google Cloud Skills Boost which will serve as the definitive destination for online learning, skills development and certifications that will be managed and delivered directly to Google Cloud.

Beginning today, Google Cloud Skills Boost will provide users with access to more than 700 hands-on labs, role-based courses, skill badges and certification resources including 16 new learning paths that will be available on-demand globally.

Google Cloud's new online learning platform also features all of the company's most in-demand training including courses such as “Getting Started with Goggle Kubernetes Engine”, “How Google Does Machine Learning”, “Preparing for the Professional Cloud Architect Certification Exam” and more.

Google Cloud Skills Boost

At launch, Google Cloud Skills Boost will be available in both English and Japanese though Google Cloud plans to add support for additional languages going forward.

Users of the service will be able to personalize their learning paths, track progress and validate their newly-earned expertise with skill badges that show employers their proficiency in skills that are in high demand. These skills can help boost their careers as two of the highest-paying IT certifications this year are both on Google Cloud.

As cloud innovation happens fast, Google Cloud's teams will continue to update content and release new labs and courses each month.

Whether you're looking for a new job or a promotion at your current one, obtaining new cloud computing skills can help give you an edge over the competition. Google Cloud is also running a promotion where users that sign up for Google Cloud Skills Boost by November 6 will receive their first month of content at no-cost which makes it even easier to earn a certification or pick up a new skill.