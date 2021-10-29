Google Chrome users should install this emergency patch now

Google has released an update for the Chrome web browser to fix seven high-severity vulnerabilities in its popular web browser , two of which are being actively exploited in the wild.

"Google is aware that exploits for CVE-2021-38000 and CVE-2021-38003 exist in the wild," said Google as it notified users of the updated release in the Stable channel.

Both of the exploited vulnerabilities were caught by Google researchers, CVE-2021-38000 by Clement Lecigne, Neel Mehta, and Maddie Stone of Google Threat Analysis Group, and CVE-2021-38003 by Lecigne.

As the bugs are being actively exploited BleepingComputer suggests that users restart their browser to pull in the new release, or update to it manually.

Browser zero-days

Google describes the CVE-2021-38000 zero-day vulnerability as an "Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents", pointing out that it was reported last month on September 15, 2021.

The CVE-2021-38003 zero-day meanwhile is an "inappropriate implementation" bug in Chrome’s open source V8 JavaScript engine, and was discovered just last Sunday, October 24th, 2021.

Since the vulnerabilities are still being exploited, in order to prevent further abuse, Google hasn’t yet shared details about the zero-days or how they are being exploited. However, Google’s security researchers do usually share details about the exploits once the threat has passed.

Importantly though, with these latest round of fixes, Google has patched 15 Chrome zero-day vulnerabilities since the beginning of 2021, many of which were being actively exploited in the wild, clearly indicating that Chrome has become one of the favourite targets of threat actors.