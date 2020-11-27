Golden Joysticks and mistakenly buying a PS5: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 40

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guest is Matt Phillips, Video Producer at TechRadar, and James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 40: The Golden Joystick Awards, PS5 stock shortages, and Black Friday deals

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: which tech product do you regret buying most?

Tune in this week to hear our thoughts on how Gareth accidentally bought a PS5, why the iPhone 13 may not have any ports and all about the Golden Joystick Awards. We also touch on the PS5 stock shortages, Sherri's Black Friday shopping list and why the Galaxy Note might be no more.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... Apple should stop supporting older iPhones. You'll have to tune in to find out what we thought.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast