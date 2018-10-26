Golden Joystick Awards has announced its 'Ultimate Game of the Year' shortlist – vote now

The Golden Joystick Awards has announced its shortlist for Ultimate Game of the Year 2018.

This year's Ultimate Game of the Year category is a little different than in previous years, with the category now having its own standalone voting week – beginning today following the closure of the main vote yesterday. This change is to allow games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2 to enter the race.

"There's a great variety of games in this year's Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist," said Daniel Dawkins, Global Editor In Chief at GamesRadar+. "We're proud to present the spectacle of games like Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2 alongside year-defining hits like Fortnite and indie successes like Dead Cells and Into The Breach."

Here is the Ultimate Game of the Year shortlist:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)

Fortnite Battle Royale (Epic Games)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

God of War (Sony Santa Monica)

Into The Breach (Subset Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Subnautica (Unknown Worlds)

The Golden Joystick Awards will be held on November 16 in London and will once again hosted by comedian Danny Wallace. Both the event and pre-show will be live streamed on the Golden Joystick Twitch Channel.

You can vote now for your Ultimate Game of the Year over at our sister-site GamesRadar. Voting for this category closes on November 2.