GoDaddy launches new WooCommerce extensions

What was just an announced plan two months ago has now gone live after popular domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy activated the plugin bundle expansion for its Managed WordPress eCommerce customers.

The new offering features free access to a library of over 75 premium WooCommerce extensions that came from GoDaddy's acquisition of WooCommerce developer SkyVerge eight months ago.

With the company now offering the option to include digital gift cards to its customers, it will include Google Analytics Pro and Memberships, as well as new product review improvements and shipment options.

GoDaddy boasts that the new plugins will give web designers and developers more flexibility and the ability to create fully featured and customised WooCommerce platforms for their customers.

Speaking on the new development, James Eadie, Senior Director Brand Marketing at GoDaddy said: “Through helping UK entrepreneurs get online and grow their business, we know it is important for website designers and developers to have the right tools in place to create impactful online stores for their clients.

"I’m delighted to be providing our customers even more functionality at no further cost with WooCommerce, the world’s most popular open-source ecommerce solution, along with the strength and versatility of WordPress which powers over one third of websites online today.”

The now live extensions almost double the value of GoDaddy’s WooCommerce plugins available for free for GoDaddy’s Managed WordPress Ecommerce customers.

Now, GoDaddy users have the ability to accept payments from multiple processors, and have access to social login integrations, Google Analytics Pro and Memberships, as well as new digital or printable gift card offerings.

Elsewhere this week, Israeli website builder Wix also announced a new addition to its current offering that will similarly include gift cards as well as loyalty programs.

GoDaddy is also introducing a new seamless experience and site construction flow for Managed WordPress Ecommerce customers that are looking to build online stores for their clients.

The plan includes a new built-in support dashboard, daily backups with one-click restore and daily malware scans and repair, including security activity auditing, remote malware scanning, and security notifications with guaranteed crackdown on any malware found on a client’s site, according to the website builder.