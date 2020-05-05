GoDaddy confirms it suffered a data breach

GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain registrar, has informed customers of a data breach that may have impacted their web hosting account credentials.

The company identified the unauthorized access when its security team spotted suspicious activities on one of its servers dating from October 2019.

GoDaddy added that the intruders were not able to access user accounts, and it hasn't found evidence of any modification or changes being made to the files saved on hosting accounts.

GoDaddy breach

“This incident is limited in scope to your hosting account. Your main GoDaddy.com customer account, and the information stored within your customer account, was not accessible by this threat actor,” GoDaddy's message said.

While the company has expressed regret over the incident, it has not revealed how the breach occurred and has reassured the users that the intruders have been blocked from the company’s systems.

“On behalf of the entire GoDaddy team, we want to say how much we appreciate your business and that we sincerely regret this incident occurred. We are providing you one year of Website Security Deluxe and Express Malware Removal at no cost," it added.

These tools are offered to the users to help them audit their website data and alert them in case of vulnerabilities or security threats. The company has also proactively reset the login credentials and has promised to assist the users in case of any security issues that arise as a result of the breach.

It is not the first time that the company has been a victim of such attacks.

Last month the suffered an embarrassing phishing attack which resulted in the world's largest freelancer site getting hijacked after a GoDaddy employee was hit. Last year it also had to shut down over 15,000 subdomains that were used in a spam campaign.

Via: BleepingComputer