Giro d'Italia live stream 2021: how to watch every cycling stage free and from anywhere

Visions of Duomo di Milano will be haunting the world's best cyclists' dreams at the 2021 Giro d'Italia over the next three weeks, as the first Grand Tour of the season pushes them to their limits. The race for the iconic maglia rosa is on, so join us for a spin as we explain how to get a Giro d'Italia live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere - including for FREE in some countries! We also have info on this year's Giro stage times.

Nearly 3,500km of mountains, hills, sprints, ITTs and preposterously good views make up the 2021 Giro d'Italia route, which will see the riders climb a total of 47,000 metres. There are nine mountainous stages, the first four of those falling on consecutive days from Stage 6 to Stage 9.

There are also gruelling summit finishes on the infamous Monte Zoncolan (Stage 14) and Sega di Ala (Stage 17), which is the riders' cruel reward for conquering Passo di San Valentino on the same stage.

Tao Geoghegan Hart was the surprise winner of the pink jersey last year, but the youngster isn't defending his title this time around.

Simon Yates has unfinished business here after his agonising collapse in 2018, but as he knows better than most, anything can happen in a Grand Tour. Egan Bernal is another man to watch, as are the exciting Joao Almeida and Remco Evenepoel.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere, as well as the countries where you can watch absolutely free.

How to watch a FREE Giro d'Italia live stream online

You can watch a FREE Giro d'Italia live stream in a few different places. In Australia, for instance, SBS Viceland is providing free coverage of the race.

Or you could dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book, because anyone in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport, and cycling fans in the UK can get the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

If you're a resident of Australia, Italy or the UK and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2021 from outside your country

As discussed above, if you're desperate to watch the Giro d'Italia but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Giro d'Italia live stream from anywhere

2021 Giro d'Italia schedule and start times

Stage 1 (ITT) - Saturday, May 8 at 2pm CEST, 1pm BST, 8am ET

Stage 2 - Sunday, May 9 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 3 - Monday, May 10 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 4 - Tuesday, May 11 at 12.05pm CEST, 11.05am BST, 6.05am ET

Stage 5 - Wednesday, May 12 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

Stage 6 - Thursday, May 13 at 12.45am CEST, 11.45am BST, 6.45am ET

Stage 7 - Friday, May 14 at 12.50pm CEST, 11.50am BST, 6.50am ET

Stage 8 - Saturday, May 15 at 12.40pm CEST, 11.40am BST, 6.40am ET

Stage 9 - Sunday, May 16 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

Stage 10 - Monday, May 17 at 1.40pm CEST, 12.40pm BST, 7.40am ET

Rest - Tuesday, May 18

Stage 11 - Wednesday, May 19 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 12 - Thursday, May 20 at 11.25am CEST, 10.25am BST, 5.25am ET

Stage 13 - Friday, May 21 at 12.55pm CEST, 11.55am BST, 6.55am ET

Stage 14 - Saturday, May 22 at 11.30pm CEST, 10.30am BST, 5.30am ET

Stage 15 - Sunday, May 23 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

Stage 16 - Monday, May 24 at 10.50am CEST, 9.50am BST, 4.50am ET

Rest - Tuesday, May 25

Stage 17 - Wednesday, May 26 at 12pm CEST, 11am BST, 6am ET

Stage 18 - Thursday, May 27 at 11.35am CEST, 10.35am BST, 5.35am ET

Stage 19 - Friday, May 28 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 20 - Saturday, May 29 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

Stage 21 (ITT) - Sunday, May 30 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

2021 Giro d'Italia live stream: how to watch cycling online and for FREE in the UK

Cycling fans based in the UK have several options for live Giro d'Italia coverage. Eurosport Player is offering comprehensive coverage of the race, with the streaming service costing just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. There's also a FREE option. Welsh-language channel S4C is offering daily live coverage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch-up service. S4C is also available to stream for FREE via BBC iPlayer. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Start times vary, but most of the Giro d'Italia stages begin around noon. You can find the schedule above. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2021: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as a free Giro d'Italia live stream is available Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. If you've already got a subscription, you can also tune in via a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. Start times vary, but most of the stages begin around 9pm AEST. You can find the schedule above. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2021: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Giro d'Italia with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Start times vary, but you'll need to prepare for some early starts, as most stages begin at around 7am ET / 4am PT. Scroll up for the race schedule. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the 2021 Giro d'Italia: live stream cycling in Canada

You know the score by now. Canadians can also tune into the Giro d'Italia live with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Start times vary, but be prepared for some early starts, as most of the stages begin at around 7am ET / 4am PT. You can find the Giro d'Italia schedule above. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2021 Giro d'Italia: live stream cycling in New Zealand