Giants vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL week 4 online from anywhere

It's been a tough three weeks for the New York Giants, but with their off-season changes and stat sheets heading into 2020's games it was never going to be plain sailing. Going up against the 2-1 Rams this weekend, then, won't be easy. Joe Judge is taking his players back to the drawing board ahead of Sunday's game, but there's only so many improvements a team can make from tapes. It might be the kick a struggling team needs to start turning the tide, however, so we're showing you how to watch a Giants vs Rams live stream this weekend so you never miss a moment of the action.

New York Giants vs LA Rams live stream The Giants vs Rams game kicks off at 4.05pm ET (1.05pm PT, 9.05pm BST). There are plenty of ways to watch the game online out there, but if you do find yourself away this weekend, you can always tune in with a VPN - try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

The Rams, on the other hand, have had a fairly easy go of it in 2020 – an average of 29.7 points per game, a lightning bolt of a runner in Darrell Henderson, and one hell of a fight against the Bills last week. It was a fight they ultimately lost, but not after coming back from behind with what would have been a franchise record, had an unfortunate late interception never taken place.

Nevertheless, that unstoppable momentum will likely follow Jared Goff and company back home to the brand new So-Fi stadium, where it's looking set to bulldoze a sleepy Giants team.

Communication issues, a weak line of defence, and a lack of running ability makes the Giants offence a particularly vulnerable line. That team will have gotten an earful from Judge and his fellow offensive co-ordinators before Sunday's match, after poor performances in each of their three losses so far this season.

Whether that lights a fire under the struggling team remains to be seen, but with a season average of 12.3 points per game leaving them second from the bottom of the pile, New York needs to show some changes soon. Unfortunately, LA might not be the city in which we see those improvements, with the Rams dominating stronger offensive lines and breaking far more organized defences with ease in 2020.

We're showing you exactly how to watch Giants vs Rams online so you can catch an NFL live stream from anywhere this Sunday.

How to watch the Giants vs Rams from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Giants vs Rams live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Fox is running this weekend's Rams vs Giants game, so you'll want to tune in through your usual cable channel at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT to watch the game live. You can also pick up a live stream online using the Fox website - just add your cable details to start watching. If you're not currently getting Fox as part of your cable package, you'll be able to watch NFL online with FuboTV. Fubo is the only streaming service offering NFL coverage from across all five channels this season, so you're tuned straight in to CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. That all comes for just $64.99 a month - far cheaper than Cable - and you can even grab a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial right now - that means free football all weekend long. Plus, you can easily cancel if you don't want to keep your subscription, and while major credit and debit cards are accepted, you'll also be able to use internationally recognized payment system PayPal as well. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Giants vs Rams live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Canada isn't receiving a standard broadcast of the Rams vs Giants game via TSN or CTV this weekend, which means you'll want to tune into DAZN to watch NFL online. Make sure you do so before 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT to make kick-off, however. DAZN offers excellent coverage of every NFL game, with access to NFL Game Pass and RedZone included as well. At just CA$20 a month ($150 a year) you're getting fantastic football coverage, but you'll also find a FREE 1-month TRIAL available right now as well - that's a lot of free football. Viewing options are spread across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). You'll find DAZN also accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

Sky Sports is usually your first stop for NFL live streams this season, with the new NFL channel offering up six games each week, complete with RedZone highlights as well. Unfortunately Sunday's Rams vs Giants game isn't among this week's fixtures, so you'll want to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro membership to watch NFL live in the UK. A Pro subscription will set you back £143.99 a year, but gets you live access (subject to blackouts) to every season and post-season game, as well as coverage of the Super Bowl. The NFL Network, RedZone and NFL original content is also available here as well, though if you're not fussed about live games you can pick up an essentials plan for less. You won't be watching anything as it happens, but you can still catch up on demand. Kick-off is at 9.05 BST on Sunday, so be sure to sort your Rams vs Giants live stream before then. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Giants vs Rams: live stream NFL in Australia

Both Foxtel and Kayo Sportst are offering NFL live streams in Australia this season, though piggybacking off ESPN's coverage, which means this weekend's Giants vs Rams game isn't on the cards. If you're interested in picking up a Kayo Sports subscription to catch the five games it broadcasts very week, however, you'll find it an affordable alternative to a full-blown Foxtel cable membership. $25 a month nets you access on two devices, but you can upgrade to 3 for $35 a month. You'll find both plans are currently offering a FREE 14-day trial so you'll pick up the next couple of weeks' worth of football for free. If you're still looking for a Rams vs Giants live stream for the weekend, however, we'd recommend you pick up an NFL Game Pass subscription for full live access to the game. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).