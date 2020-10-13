Get up to 42% off a 4K BenQ monitor in this fantastic Prime Day deal

On Amazon Prime Day, there are a few BenQ monitors going on sale, making it the perfect time to refresh your display game. Whether you need something for the best PC games or for photo editing, there's a BenQ monitor Prime Day deal for you.

There are three BenQ monitors that are especially worth noting this time around: The BenQ EW3270U 32-inch 4K monitor and EX780Q gaming monitor. You can save 42% and 33%, respectively, which makes it the perfect time to finally get a 4K monitor.

BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K monitor: $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $150 on this 27-inch 4K monitor from BenQ. There's some considerable power inside this IPS display, with 3840x2160 resolution and 99% sRGB wide color gamut, plus you can even configure the onboard speakers for custom audio profiles.

View Deal

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch 1440p monitor: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

There's a fantastic $200 reduction on this 1440p BenQ monitor, complete with FreeSync Premium and 2560x1440 resolution on an IPS panel. You're getting a 144Hz refresh rate here, with onboard speakers pumping out 2.1 channel audio courtesy of two side speakers and a 5W subwoofer. That's some considerable power in a premium gaming monitor, with an excellent price drop to boot.

View Deal

All three of these monitors are just $399 for Amazon Prime Day, but the right one for you is going to depend on your needs. If all you're doing is playing the best PC games, and you just want a high frame rate, the BenQ EX2780Q is an excellent choice with its 1440p panel and 144Hz refresh rate.

However, if you're doing a lot of photo and video editing, both of the 4K monitors here are going to be a godsend. Though, for our money, we'd recommend the 27-inch EW2780U. It has lots of good features, including Eye Care, which your eyes will thank you for over time.

And, if you're not in the US, we've included some monitor deals down below, so you can still save some cash.