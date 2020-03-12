Get this brilliant VPN deal before it goes: 70% off and extra months free

When it comes to birthdays, we’d expect you to celebrate with cake and presents rather than VPN deals. But we suppose it's no surprise that this is exactly how NordVPN is celebrating its eight-year anniversary.

If you subscribe to NordVPN's three year plan you will either get an extra one month, one year, two years, or three years for FREE!

Of course you don't get to choose - the extra subscription length you get is chosen purely at 'random' by NordVPN. But if you get lucky, you could potentially have your next 6 YEARS of VPN needs sorted for the price of just three?

And in terms of timing, this deal was meant to end on Tuesday, March 10, so although we don't have an official end date - all we can say is hurry up and get it before it goes!

The only thing to remember with this deal is that you would be paying the full amount for the three years upfront. And that may seem like a hefty amount to pay, remember this means all your VPN cybersecurity and bypassing of geo-restricted content is sorted for the next 36 months.

Need more information? Keep scrolling as we've got this awesome VPN deal outlined for you.

Not sure if Nord is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide

Read more about this stellar VPN deal:

NordVPN | 36 months | FREE One month, one year, two years or three years | $430.20 $125.64 | 70% off

It's easy to see why we rate NordVPN so highly - it's super straightforward and easy to use (even if you're a tech newbie). Not to mention the range of features it boasts such as P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. It is also ideal for any heavy streaming lovers out there as it successfully foreign Netflix in our tests, too. DEAL ENDS ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10

View Deal

Is NordVPN a good VPN provider?

In one word - yes! We rank it in our top 10, which given all the thorough tests and analysing we do on VPN services, is pretty ace position to sit in.

If you're concerned about privacy, NordVPN has a very strict zero-logging policy, meaning your privacy is secure and not only does it unblock Netflix but BBC iPlayer too. It also boasts a very speedy customer support so all you queries can be instantly resolved, an effective kill switch (ideal for anyone concerned with security).

Then there is the added bonus of the price - NordVPN is one of the cheapest VPN providers out there, especially now with this latest VPN deal. Plus you can have up to six simultaneous connections on one account - which is perfect for anyone trying to save.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.