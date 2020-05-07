Get 49% off and 3 months extra free from the world's best VPN provider right now

ExpressVPN is an easy #1 choice as our favorite service on the web. It's fast, secure, easy-to-use and has great 24/7 support - we have no reservations putting at the top of our best VPN pops.

So it will cost a fortune then, right? Actually, no - sign up for for its 12-month subscription and you'll get 49% off the normal monthly price including an extra 3 months free.

So that's a year's worth of private surfing, Netflix unblocking, secure banking, safe streaming, watertight torrenting for equivalent of less than $7 per month.

So if you fancy ExpressVPN over the other cheapest VPN deals available, then now's a good time to strike.

ExpressVPN's exceptional VPN deal:

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 a month & 3 months FREE

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value for money.

View Deal

What can VPNs be used for?

VPNs - or Virtual Private Networks - are incredible popular and extremely handy. They help you remain anonymous and secure online, this is due to their encrypted tunnels and zero logs policies. So if you're working from home for a while or want to log onto your online banking safely - they're pretty ideal!

In addition its their versatility that makes them so attractive and perhaps an even better choice than traditional antivirus. Because they allow you to spoof the IP address of your laptop or phone (or even your router) it means you can bypass blocked websites and geo-restricted TV and sports coverage, too. And lots of people also use them to watch their country's Netflix catalogue while abroad or use the VPN for BBC iPlayer.

