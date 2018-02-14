Get 40% off premium screen recorder and video editor FlashBack Pro

We've teamed up with Blueberry Software to offer TechRadar readers an exclusive 40% discount off the premium screen recording and video editing suite FlashBack Pro.

With FlashBack Pro, you can record video from your PC screen or webcam, with sound from your PC or microphone. You can capture your whole screen or a specific area, and either start recording manually or at a scheduled time.

There's no time limit on recordings, and you can even capture footage from several monitors at once.

That's an impressive set of features, but really sets FlashBack Pro apart from the crowd is its built-in video editor.

It offers frame-by-frame editing for both video and audio, special effects and transitions, cropping and autoscroll, cursor highlighting, annotations and much more. You can even add images and create picture-in-picture clips – ideal for tutorials and Let's Play videos.

Once you've finished editing, FlashBack Pro can encode your video in any of the most popular file formats or export it directly to YouTube.

There are two licenses available: Personal, for home use, and Business for companies and organizations.

You can only claim this offer using the 'Buy with discount' buttons on the offer page. If you decide to download a free trial, make sure you bookmark the page so you can find it again easily when you're ready to buy.

The offer is only available on individual licenses – not bulk orders.