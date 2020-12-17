Germany will allow Huawei kit in its 5G networks

Germany has said it is happy to include Huawei technology in its 5G networks.

The nation's government is set to approve the use of Huawei 5G kit as part of a new security bill due to be approved this week following parliamentary approval.

The news would mark a signficiant win for Huawei as it looks to maintain a presence in Western nations following a period of sustained uncertainty.

The embattled Chinese technology giant has been facing pressure from countries around the world, notably the US, over claims that its systems are a threat to national security.

The US maintains that Huawei systems can provide a backdoor for the Chinese government to spy on its activities and its citizens, despite providing little concrete evidence.

Huawei has always denied the claims, but praised the news from Germany as a signficiant step forward for the country, which has lagged behind in its adoption of high-speed 5G networks.

Earlier this year, the UK announced it would be reversing its policy following pressure from the US and banned all mobile operators from purchasing new Huawei 5G radio products after 2020 on national security grounds.

Operators will also be required to remove any Huawei kit from their networks by 2027, despite Huawei having established itself as a key partner for British telcos over the past 15 years, with most planning to use Huawei radio equipment to power their 5G services.

The UK government has admitted it expects the ban to delay 5G rollout by up to three years and add £2 billion of additional costs to operators who fear a lack of choice will reduce innovation.

Huawei had previously expressed its hope the UK would reconsider its actions following Donald Trump’s defeat in the US election - but this does not appear to be the case.

