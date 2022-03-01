George R. R. Martin reacts to Elden Ring reviews

Audio player loading…

Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has described Elden Ring as a “landmark megahit” following the game’s release and said he feels “honored” to have contributed to the game's backstory and world-building.

Writing on his personal blog, Martin praised developer FromSoftware and director Hidetaka Miyazaki for their work on the game, and hailed their efforts to create the best videogame ever.

“Of course, almost all the credit should go to Hidetaka Miyazaki and his astonishing team of games designers who have been laboring on this game for half a decade or more, determined to create the best videogame ever,” Martin said.

“I am honored to have met them and worked with them, and to have played a part, however small, in creating this fantastic world and making Elden Ring the landmark megahit that it is,” he continued.

Martin also commented on the brilliant reception the game has received, highlighting several of the glowing reviews that have been published. He picked out a handful of enthusiastic descriptions of the game, including those that described it as a "masterpiece", “once in a generation”, and “a sumptuous open world”.

“Music to the ears,” Martin summarised, after praising Elden Ring for “taking the gaming world by storm”.

Analysis: a rightfully happy man

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Martin is right to feel proud of Elden Ring. The game currently sits at an enviable 95% Metacritic score (97% on PS5), and while Martin contributed to the game’s background world-building rather than its immediate player-facing features, players have certainly found the game’s twisted fantasy world to be one of its many charms.

Elden Ring’s critical and commercial success has made Martin a very happy man, but we’re wondering what Brandon Sanderson thinks of it. The Wheel of Time and Mistborn author previously said he wished FromSoftware had asked him to contribute to the game, joking that he was in a better place to work on the title than Martin because he was already a fan of FromSoftware’s past work.

Despite Martin’s praise for Elden Ring, the game is unlikely to mark a future career for the author in video games. Martin has previously revealed his limited knowledge of contemporary gaming, suggesting his favorite games are Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion, all of which released before the turn of the millennium.

Martin’s involvement with Elden Ring largely came about through Miyazaki, who is a huge fan of the author’s fantasy and science fiction material.

