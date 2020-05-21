Garmin launches solar smartwatch that lasts up to 24 days between charges

Garmin has announced a new multi-sports smartwatch for land and water-based activities, with solar charging that can extend its battery life up to 24 days.

The Garmin Quatix 6X Solar has similar specs to the existing Fenix 6X Pro Solar, including a bright 1.4-inch display that's designed to be readable in direct light, smart notifications, contactless payments through Garmin Pay, and storage for up to 2,000 songs so you can head out without your phone.

The new device also has a set of features designed specifically for open water adventures, including the ability to stream NMEA 2000 boat data so you can see information from your boat's sensors right on your wrist, including speed, depth, temperature and wind data.

You can even pair the watch with an onboard autopilot and use it to change heading, engage pattern steering, and follow a GPS route.

Garmin says the battery can last 21 days in smartwatch mode (ie without GPS), which can be extended up to 24 days with solar charging. A customizable power manager lets you see how tinkering with settings and sensors affects battery life, so you can find the right balance on the fly.

Splashing out

Although perhaps best known for its running watches, Garmin also has a history of developing tech for the open water. Earlier this month, the company announced the MARQ Captain: American Magic Edition – a seafaring smartwatch developed in collaboration with the American Magic sailing team.

American Magic Edition provides maritime profiles and weather reports, storm alerts, home port conditions and more, and carries a price tag of £1,599.99 (about $2,000 / AU$3,000).

Garmin has yet to announce a launch price for the Quatix 6X Solar, but we expect it will sit somewhere between this and the Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which retails at $1,000 / £850 / AU$1,649.