Garmin Connect outage: workouts start syncing as services begin to recover

Garmin's systems appear to be recovering following a major system outage that began on July 23 and lasted throughout the weekend. The flyGarmin service came back online earlier today, and it appears that some users' runs and rides are now beginning to appear on Garmin Connect.

Although your recent workout data may not have been synced with the Connect app since Friday, it's not lost, as Garmin itself has confirmed, and within the last few hours, we've found that syncing our devices in Garmin Connect causes our most recent activities to be uploaded as normal.

The data should also sync with any third-party apps like Strava that are connected to your Garmin account, though Strava has warned users that the sheer volume of data means workouts could take a week or longer to appear.

We've found that we're still unable to see a list of recent workouts, recent steps and other historic data in the app, but the ability to sync runs is a sign that Garmin's systems are in the process of recovering.

Reconnected

Garmin originally attributed the problem to 'maintenance', but many sources have since suggested that the extended outage may in fact be down to a ransomware attack.

BleepingComputer claims to have spoken with first-hand sources who have confirmed that files were locked with the extension .garminwasted, suggesting it was caused by the WastedLocker ransomware, which can be tailored to target specific organizations.

Garmin itself hasn't confirmed that this is the case, but we're keeping tabs on the latest developments, and will let you know as soon as we have more information on the reasons for the outage, the recovery, and what it means for you.