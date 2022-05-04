Garmin celebrates Star Wars Day with Mandalorian and Baby Yoda watches

Audio player loading…

To mark Star Wars Day (May 4), Garmin has released a pair of new Vivofit Jr 3 fitness trackers based around characters from TV series The Mandalorian.

The first watch, themed around Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) has a light green band, while the second, based on the Mandalorian himself, is steel blue and marked with the bounty hunter's catchphrase: "This is the way".

There are also various Star Wars face designs to choose from, plus a mobile companion app to encourage kids to get up and moving. With the Skywalker Saga – a Star Wars Adventure app installed, kids can unlock chapters of a visual story by meeting activity goals.

An elegant watch for a more civilized age

There are no themed watches for adults this time around, but in October 2019, Garmin released a pair of more restrained wearables based on Rey and Darth Vader, which are still available to buy.

Not only do the Legacy Saga watches feature Star Wars faces and subtle details like engravings on the back of the case, they also allow you to unlock certain badges in Garmin Collect that you can't access with a regular Fenix or Forerunner.

Don't need a new watch? You can still get into the spirit by checking out the latest trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which teases Vader's return.