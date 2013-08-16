Video: Xbox One unboxed and up close

TechRadar was recently treated to another up-close preview of the next gen, after managing to get hold of an actual – albeit non-functional – Xbox One console.

Microsoft's big black box snuck into our London offices this week, allowing us to pore over every nook, vent and cranny and get a better look at the console that will go toe-to-toe with PS4 this Christmas.

You can watch Editor-in-Chief Patrick Goss and Staff Writer Hugh Langley get cosy with the Xbox One in the video below. It's shaping up pretty nicely…