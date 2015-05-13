Nintendo World Championships get a 1UP after 25 years

A new generation of gamers will have the chance to battle for the crown of Nintendo's World Championships gaming tournament. After a 25 year hiatus, the company behind gaming's most loved franchises, like Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Metroid, are bringing the retro-themed contest back in time for E3 2015 festivities.

The games in which players will compete against each other haven't been specified, but Nintendo noted where and when you'll be butting heads.

"On May 30, select Best Buy locations in major cities around the country will host qualifying tournaments for the Nintendo World Championships [...] The winners from each regional event, plus competitors invited by Nintendo, will meet on June 14, at the NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles for a multi-round Nintendo game competition."

If you think you're game enough to take on the best in the US, Nintendo will be updating its E3 2015 page with details about events surrounding the tournament.