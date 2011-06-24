Team Fortress 2 goes free to play

One of the most popular online PC shooters has gone free to play, with the truly awesome Team Fortress 2 now being funded by micropayments.

TF2 has been a massive hit for makers Valve since it arrived as part of the Orange Box – a collection of games that also included Half Life 2 episodes and Portal.

The online shooter's cartoony graphics and focus on hats has kept gamers amused for years, and will now be opened up to anyone without a fee.

Quirky

The news crept out in the latest video, Meet the Medic, and has been confirmed by Valve in typically quirky style at http://www.tf2.com/freetoplay/.

The game has been altered dramatically with updates since arriving, and the latest Uber Update is expected imminently.