Sony launches official PlayStation Move website

Sony has stepped up the pre-E3 PR hype machine, launching the official PlayStation Move website this week.

The site offers a taster of what is in store for PS3 gamers later this year, when Sony finally brings its motion-control tech to market.

For now, until we hear and see more on PS3 Move at E3 later this month, you can head over to the PlayStation Move site here to grab all the latest info and pics on PS Move.

Exciting every gamer

Sony is promising to "take core gaming to a new level or bring your whole family in on the adventure with a title line-up that will excite every gamer."

Expect lots, lots more on PlayStation Move and Sony and its partner's plans for new motion-controlled launch games, from E3 in Los Angeles on June 15, the date of Sony's pre-E3 press conference.

Launch titles announced to date – which you can see a lot more of over on the official site - included Move Party, Motion Fighter, Sports Champions, The Shoot, TV Superstars and Brunswick Pro Bowling.

Sony also lists Socom 3, EyePet and Toy Story 3 as games that will use the DualShock 3 with optional Move support.

Via CVG