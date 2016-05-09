Resident Evil 7 is happening - set to break out later this year

A recent earnings release by Capcom has indicated that it plans to release Resident Evil 7 in the second half of this year.

In its announcement of Financial Results for 2015 Capcom pointed towards several upcoming releases including Ace Attorney 6, Monster Hunter Stories, and Resident Evil Umbrella Corps. However the wording for the release of the latter reveals some tantalising details about the main-line Resident Evil series.

"'Resident Evil Umbrella Corps' (for PlayStation 4 and PC) of the 'Resident Evil' series, which marked its 20th anniversary in March 2016, as warm up to the full-scale offensive planned for the second half of the year."

Full-scale Resident Evil outbreak

We'd put good money on that "full-scale offensive" being the seventh entry in the Resident Evil series, the sixth of which was released first on PS3 and 360 back in 2012. Umbrella Corps is currently scheduled for release in June this year.

A release later this year indicates that we could expect the game to be announced at E3 in June.

After eventually emerging from development hell, Resident Evil 4 has been since regarded as one of the greatest games ever made. Resident Evil's 5th and 6th instalments both reviewed moderately well, but neither reached the heights of 4.

Resident Evil 4 was directed by Shinji Mikami who left Capcom after its release. He has since worked on a number of critically acclaimed games including God Hand and Vanquish at a number of studios.

E3 will be happening from June 14-16 in Los Angeles.

Via Neogaf