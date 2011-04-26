PlayStation Network still down, no end in sight

The PlayStation network is still down, leaving Sony with a major embarrassment on its hands on a day when it announced the Sony Tablet S1 and Sony Tablet S2.

The latest tablets are being billed as a key new arrival for Sony, but some of their functionality is dependent on the Qriocity and PlayStation Network services.

But, both of these are currently down, with Sony's latest update not exactly providing major hope for a swift recovery.

Waiting

"I know you are waiting for additional information on when PlayStation Network and Qriocity services will be online," Patrick Seybold wrote on the PlayStation blog.

"Unfortunately, I don't have an update or timeframe to share at this point in time. As we previously noted, this is a time intensive process and we're working to get them back online quickly.

"We'll keep you updated with information as it becomes available. We once again thank you for your patience."

Of course, patience is not something that the gaming community is particularly renowned for having, and the timing could not be much worse as Sony tries to show off its cloud-based tablet future.