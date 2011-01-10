Nintendo to ship 4 million 3DS by March 31

Nintendo hopes to shift 1.5 million 3DS units in Japan and 2.5 million of its latest handheld consoles elsewhere in the world by the end of March.

Speaking at this month's Nintendo World event in Japan, Nintendo president Satoru Iwata has confirmed the aim to ship a combined 4 million 3DS units worldwide by the end of the company's 2011 financial year.

4 million to retail by March 31

The Wall Street Journal Japan reports that Iwata has set the targets of 1.5 million units to ship to Japan by 31 March, with 2.5 million planned to ship to the US, Europe and elsewhere in the world.

The first public showing of the 3DS was at Nintendo World just outside of Tokyo this past weekend.

As well as giving eager fans the chance to play the first demos of 3DS titles, Nintendo also confirmed the Japanese launch line-up of games for the new handheld.

Battery life 3-8 hours

Nintendo has posted the fully detailed spec list of the 3DS on its official website, confirming that the battery will last between three and eight hours, and will take three-and-a-half hours to fully charge.

The length of battery life will depend on the backlight settings on the 3DS.

No official word as yet on plans for the Europe and the US retail launches in March, though we expect to hear more from planned press events in Amsterdam and New York on 19 January.

Launch line-up for Japan

Famitsu published the first line-up list of of 3DS launch titles, each of which will cost Japanese gamers between ¥4,800 (£37.17) and ¥6,090 (£47.16).

The full list of 3DS games to arrive with the new console in Japan next month is as follows, as well as prices.

Nintendogs + Cats (¥4,800)

Winning Eleven Soccer 3D (¥5,800)

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition (¥4,800)

Samurai Warriors Chronicle (¥6,090)

Puzzle Bobble 3D (¥4,980)

Ridge Racer 3D (¥6,090)

Battle of the Giants: Dinosaurs 3D (¥5,040)

Professor Layton and the Mask of Miracles (¥5,980)

Via The Wall Street Journal Japan and Kotaku