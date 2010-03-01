Natal set to revolutionise much more than gaming

Non-gaming apps of Project Natal will boost Xbox 360's appeal to non-gamers, says Naughty Dog founder

The co-founder of games developer Naughty Dog has indicated that the non-gaming uses of Microsoft's Project Natal will present the company with a massive opportunity to appeal to casual and non-gamers.

Speaking on GameTrailer's Bonus Round, Jason Rubin has said Natal could "revolutionise more than gaming" and that he believed that motion-based games were going to come to dominate gaming and that Natal could make the Xbox 360 more appealing to casual and non-gamers.

"I think Natal and things like Natal are going to revolutionise more than gaming," said Rubin.

Things you can do outside of gaming

"Putting Natal in the Xbox gives it the opportunity to become a lot more than just a gaming machine... the things you can do outside of gaming justifies buying Natal."

"If Microsoft plays its cards right it can sell far more Xbox's ... to people who don't buy games."

Rubin left Naughty Dog in 2004 and is now Chief Executive of studio Monkey Gods.

Via CVG