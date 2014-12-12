Microsoft's Xbox head will 'talk about gaming' at Windows 10 event

This might become more important to Windows next year

Microsoft announced yesterday that it will reveal the future of Windows 10 at an event in January, and they said at the time that Xbox head Phil Spencer will take the stage in some capacity.

Now the Microsoft executive has revealed that he'll be discussing Windows gaming at the event.

"I'll be focusing more on what we are doing on Win10 in January," he said in a tweet on December 11. "It's time for us to talk about gaming on Windows."

Windows gaming is 'critical'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will head the Windows 10 event, while other executives from the company's operating systems group, including Spencer, will be on hand as well.

Microsoft's efforts to invigorate Windows gaming have fallen universally flat in recent years, but Spencer has said in the past that the company wants to bring Windows gaming back into the spotlight, as Polygon points out.

"Gaming on Windows is critical to Microsoft's success," he reportedly said at E3 this year, and it seems that statement may finally pay off in January.