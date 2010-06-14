Microsoft Kinect: in pictures and video

Microsoft has released a number of official product shots of its recently-named motion controller for Xbox 360, Microsoft Kinect, along with a demo video showing off what the tech is capable of.

You can see those product pics right here. And you can read a lot more about some of those initial games that have been demonstrated already on TechRadar (including a new Star Wars game), along with news on the MTV-sponsored pre-E3 reveal of Microsoft Kinect.

Additionally, you can watch this latest Microsoft Kinect demo video to get a taster of what is in store when the new Xbox 360 peripheral arrives later this year.