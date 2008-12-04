Logitech brings designer axe to Guitar Hero

Plastic is so last season when it comes to Guitar Hero peripherals. Well, it is if Logitech has anything to do with it.

The company has just announced the latest must-have Guitar Hero addition – a wooden Wireless Guitar Controller.

The axe features a whole host of authentic materials – including a wood neck, a rosewood fingerboard and metal frets. Unfortunately, it's strictly no-strings attached.

Speaking about the new peripheral, Charles Huang, Vice President Business Development for RedOctane, makers of Guitar Hero, said: "As the leading producer of peripheral devices, Logitech is delivering on its promise to provide high-quality, premium guitars for our number one franchise.

"With this new controller, Logitech is giving Guitar Hero fans the opportunity to unleash their inner rock stars in a new, authentic way."

Premiere Edition

Just like the guitar that you can get for Guitar Hero: World Tour, the accessory has a touch-sensitive slide bar, great for those tricky solos. And it's wireless too – impressively, it's range is up to 10 metres.

For those PlayStation 2 and 3 owners about to rock,The Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller, Premiere Edition will be available on Amazon.co.uk for a suggested retail price of £149.99.