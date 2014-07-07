Kinect 2.0 will get your PC moving on July 15, according to Microsoft

Xbox One players may not have been infatuated with Kinect 2.0, but with the possibility of hacks even better than this, we're looking forward to seeing what the PC community chooses to do with it.

And it shouldn't be long, as the device has just shown up on the Microsoft Store with a release date of July 15.

The sensor comes with a price tag of £159/$199/AU$199 (in the UK, that makes it cheaper than the original Kinect for Windows for the time being, oddly) and can be pre-ordered right now.

The pre-order page appears to be working A-OK, so it seems like this is legitimate. But as there's been no official announcement, we've asked Microsoft for confirmation that the information we're looking at is correct - and we'll let you know when we know for sure.

Just give us more of this...