John Carmack wins GDC Lifetime Achievement award

id Software's John Carmack, the man who developed the tech behind some of the greatest games of the last twenty years including Doom and Quake, has scooped the Lifetime Achievement award at this year's Games Developers Conference (GDC).

The id legend has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to games and technology and will pick up his Lifetime Achievement Award at GDC this coming March for his contributions to the art and science of games.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a developer who's career and achievements have made an indelible impact on the craft of game development.

Legends of gaming

Warren Spector will be hosting the Game Developers Choice Awards. Former recipients include Sid Meier, Shigeru Miyamoto and Will Wright, who will be presenting the award to Carmack on March 11.

"It's no exaggeration to say that John Carmack and id Software have had a monumental influence on all modern 3D games, but especially the first-person shooter genre," says Meggan Scavio, Event Director of GDC.

"John is one of the key figures in the history of video games, and we're delighted to be giving him the Lifetime Achievement award this year."

Via GDC