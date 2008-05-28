Impressive video demo of DS: Guitar Hero on Tour

Cynics said it would never work, but Guitar Hero On Tour for DS, the forthcoming handheld version of Vicarious Vision’s muli-trillion selling gaming franchise, actually looks like it could well be a lot of fun from the new video demo of the game released from the Activision vaults this week.

Karthik Bala, CEO of Vicarious Visions (the development team behind Guitar Hero: On Tour) says of the game: “It was a very unusual project to work on…The game actually started out over a year ago as an idea that some of our handheld guys were batting.

Bizarre prototypes

Bala explains that the team were faced with a number of design challenges such as, "would it even be possible to bring the Guitar Hero experience to portable form?"

And, of course: “How do you recreate the essence of Guitar Hero for a portable without making everyone carry around a full size plastic guitar?” After a number of bizarre-looking prototypes. Some were ridiculous... others a total disaster. But going from the demo video on GameTrailers it looks like they’ve cracked it.

TechRadar should be getting a hands on with the game in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more…