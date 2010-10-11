Golden Joysticks hits 1 million votes landmark

This year's Golden Joystick awards have had more than a million votes, with the UK gaming accolades getting huge support from the public.

The Golden Joysticks – which like TechRadar are run by Future Publishing – have been running for 28 years and are officially the Guinness World Records' most popular videogames awards in the world.

There are two weeks left to vote on your favourite games, joining more than one million other people in picking out the winners in the 16 categories.

Passion

"Once again gamers are demonstrating their extraordinary passion and are making their opinions known," said organiser Simon Maxwell.

"With voting coming from over 30 different nations, we are convinced that we are celebrating a truly global gaming event and more importantly we're pleased to have been able to give so many gamers the chance to celebrate their favourite releases and see them get the recognition they deserve.''

The final awards ceremony takes place on 29 October, and if you still want to cast a vote then you need to point your browser at www.goldenjoystick.com.