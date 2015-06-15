Ghost Recon's long nap comes to an end with Wildlands

After a long press conference, Ubisoft pulled one more rabbit out of its hat and revealed Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Like previous Ghost Recon games, players will take control of an elite military squad on stealth missions. Whereas previous installments had players taking down terrorist cells and rogue military factions, Wildlands will focus on taking down the South American Santa Blanca drug cartel.

The game will also revolve around an open world set in Bolivia allowing players to take on missions however they please rather than following a linear path on a level.

Along with exploring a vast world, players can customize their Ghost Recon agent's individual upgradable skills, along with a vast arsenal of weapons, vehicles and drones.

Anyway you want

"Whether going it alone or teaming up with friends in co-op, players in Ghost Recon Wildlands will never encounter the same situation twice," Nouredine Abboud, Senior Producer said. "[The game will provide] endless possibilities and creative freedom to cultivate very personal stories and experiences with the game."

A tentative release date has yet to be announced yet, but the game will be coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC.