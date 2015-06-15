Official Dishonored 2 trailer shows off a sneaky new female protagonist

Bethesda just announced Dishonored 2 at its first-ever E3 2015 keynote held in Los Angeles, California.

A short cinematic trailer gave the audience a rise when it showed a new playable female protagonist using steampunk weapons and arcane abilities to assassinate a member of the bourgeoisie. Emily Kaldwin, the aforementioned heroine, is in addition to returning anti-hero Corvo Attano and for those who can recall, the little girl Corvo swore to protect in the original Dishonored.

Bethesda has announced on its Twitter that the stealth-action sequel will be released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC sometime in 2016.

But while we wait, at least we have this trailer: