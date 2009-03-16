Sony PS3 namechecked in child porn case

Online gaming took a nasty twist in America recently, when a man from Kentucky allegedly used the PlayStation 3's online service to lure an 11-year-old child to post nude pictures of herself.

According to the Houston Chronicle newspaper, Anthony Scott O'Shea from Kentucky is facing charges of promotion of child pornography, online solicitation of a minor and sexual performance of a child, after the girl confessed to her parents that she had posed nude for the man while playing videogames online.

Another venue

Speaking about the events, Sgt Gary Spurger who was in charge of the case, said: "This is another venue these guys are getting to use now that hasn't been seen before. They're on PlayStation or Xbox playing online games."

The incident is said to have happened in December while the pair were playing Warhawk online via the PS3.

At the time, O'Shea was going under the screen name 'Thunder-kid'.

TechRadar has contacted PlayStation for comment, and will update as and when we get it.

From Cnet, via Houston Chronicle