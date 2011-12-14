New 'entertainment experiences' arrive on Xbox

Microsoft has launched the second wave of Kinect-enabled apps for the Xbox 360, with "entertainment experiences" from the likes of Blinkbox and MSN now up and running.
The latest updates includes four for the UK, a further four for the US and three for Germany.
"We're following up with you to share the list of new customised entertainment apps that launched overnight on Xbox Live," said Microsoft.
"This is the second wave of Kinect-enabled apps since the all-new Xbox experience launched last week.
"Xbox 360 is building on its expansive catalogue of movies, sports, television and music and we're happy to offer the following new entertainment experiences starting today in various regions on Xbox Live."
Those arrivals are:
blinkbox (blinkbox). United Kingdom
MSN. Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, United Kingdom
MUZU.TV. Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom
YouTube. Available in 24 countries globally, including United Kingdom
iHeartRadio (Clear Channel). United States
MSNBC.com. United States
Rogers On Demand Online (Rogers Media). Canada
SBS ON DEMAND. Australia
TMZ (Warner Bros.). Canada, United States
TVE (RTVE.es). Spain
Verizon FiOS TV. United States.
Microsoft is keen to show that the Xbox 360 is more than merely a games console – and the latest raft of arrivals are all part of a major push into media.
With Sony's PS3 also serving as an entertainment hub, the console has clearly come a long way from its roots as something you just play games on.