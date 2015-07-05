5 upcoming PC indie games you can't afford to ignore

You don't need pick up a triple-A blockbuster to have a good time these days. Some of the most addictive games in 2014 were indies - from 2D titles Shovel Knight, Nidhogg and Towerfall: Ascension to fully-fledged 3D wonders such as Cities: Skylines, Lichdom: Battlemage and Goat Simulator.

If 2015 (and beyond) is anything to go by, indie studios are squeezing out better looking games than ever before. The ones on our list are being developed on the Unity game engine, which is often used by smaller teams that have fewer resources than the Rockstars and EAs of the world.

Even if the following titles were made on a shoestring budget, you wouldn't know it by looking at them. Click on to check out some of the upcoming Unity-powered PC indies set to make a big splash.