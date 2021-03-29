Full Xiaomi Mi 11 range shown off in last-minute leak

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has already launched, but the rest of the range – likely including the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, and Xiaomi Mi 11i – is landing later today (March 29), and now high-quality renders have emerged, showing the range off.

These were shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with an excellent track record) and curiously they actually don’t include the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, but as many of the leaks about that phone are the same as for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, it’s possible that the two devices are one and the same.

In any case, the Ultra is present, and you can get a close look at the massive camera block on the rear, which includes a mini screen that here displays the time and date, but would likely also be used for framing selfies using the rear camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series: https://t.co/MUFZ6vMItwMarch 29, 2021 See more

There’s also text revealing a 120x zoom camera. Impressive as that sounds, that will of course be digital zoom – the optical range is written as 12-120mm, which is some way short of the 240mm offered by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There’s also the Xiaomi Mi 11i, which we haven’t heard much about, but which is rumored to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus. However, some of the images here mention a 108MP triple-lens camera, while others mention a 48MP one. We’d expect the former is correct, since that’s what the K40 Pro Plus has.

In any case, the images also reveal a flat screen with a punch-hole selfie camera in the top center.

Then there’s the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, both of which have been quite extensively leaked already. They look a lot like the standard Xiaomi Mi 11, but the specs are likely to significantly differ.

We’ll know all the official specs soon, as the launch event kicks off at 4.30am PT / 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST / 10.30pm ACT. You’ll be able to tune in live, or head back to TechRadar for full details of all the announcements – which might also include a foldable Xiaomi Mi Mix handset with a liquid-lens camera.