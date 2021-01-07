Fujifilm GFX100S tipped to be surprisingly small for a 102MP medium format camera

Medium format cameras are traditionally about as sizable as their price tags, but the rumored Fujifilm GFX100S is expected to be an impressively small 102MP camera, according to the latest rumors.

Trusted sources have apparently told the reliable Fuji Rumors that the Fujifilm GFX100S, "will be a bit smaller than the Fujifilm GFX50S", which is a much more compact medium format camera.

Okay, the GFX50S isn't exactly pocketable thanks to its bulk and 920g weight (including the EVF), but that size would still be impressive considering the existing Fujifilm GFX100 weighs in at 1.4kg.

This heft is partly due to the GFX100's integrated vertical grip, which can't be removed, but it sounds like Fujifilm has managed to shave off bulk in other areas, such as the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system.

The two big reasons why medium format cameras, whose sensors are about 67% bigger than full-frame rivals, have been inaccessible to most photographers is their size and cost. But Fujifilm'x GFX series is starting to change this and, if the GFX100S rumors are true, it could be another big step forward in that direction.

Like the existing Fujifilm GFX100, the GFX100S is expected to have a 102MP medium format sensor, which is one of the main reasons for the current model's considerable size.

But if the GFX100S is indeed smaller than the GFX50S, it means that resolution could be carried in a relatively modest shoulder bag, along with a couple of prime lenses. That would be a pretty big deal for pro photographers who want that kind of resolution outside the studio.

(Image credit: Future)

The megapixel race

Of course, some full-frame cameras like the Sony A7R IV come with pixel-shift modes that let you turn multiple images into 240MP photos. This means medium format beasts like the rumored GFX100S aren't the only way to get super-high resolution.

But those pixel-shift modes do often come with certain restrictions, such being unsuitable for scenes containing movement, or requiring that you use a tripod. If the rumors are correct, the Fujfilm GFX100S's price could be also far closer to the likes of the likes of the Sony A7R IV, too.

Fuji Rumors claims the GFX100S will cost $5,999 (around £4,415, AU$7750), and it sounds pretty confident about that figure. While that would still be significantly more than the Sony A7R IV's launch price of $3,500 / £3,500 / AU$5,699, it would be the first time a 102MP medium format camera has been in that ballpark.

By contrast, the Fujifilm GFX100 cost $9,999 (about £7,920 / AU$14,450) before tax when it arrived in June 2019, while the GFX 50S's price is only slightly less than the GFX100S' rumored tag at $5,499 / £3,999 / AU$9,300.

These prices do still keep medium format cameras firmly in the professional realm, but the GFX series has made big strides towards making them more accessible. If these GFX100S rumors are correct, it could be another important step on that path. We'll bring you all of the official news as soon as we get it.