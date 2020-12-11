Fujifilm GFX100S leak gives the medium format beast an official name and hints at design

Rumors have been flying lately that the Fujifilm GFX100 medium format camera could soon be getting a smaller successor – and now it looks like we might have a name for the 102MP wonder.

According to the reliable Fuji Rumors, the camera will be called the Fujifilm GFX100S – and it's a name that gives us a few clues about its design and styling.

That's because in Fujifilm's current lineup of three GFX cameras – which all have a medium format sensor that's about 67% larger than its full-frame rivals – the only model with an 'S' in its name is the Fujifilm GFX 50S. And Fujifilm has previously stated that the 'S' in that name stands for SLR.

This means we can expect the GFX100S to have a built-in viewfinder, unlike the rangefinder-style Fujifilm GFX50R (which has a removable EVF). If the new camera's design does indeed follow the lead of the GFX 50S, it should also arrive unencumbered by the non-removable battery grip that adds to the current Fujifilm GFX100's considerable bulk.

For well-heeled photographers who are looking for massive resolution along with the benefits of medium format shooting – including peerless dynamic range and low light performance – this all adds up to a very promising camera indeed.

While the GFX 50S isn't exactly small, being larger and heavier than most full-frame DSLRs, we did manage to pack it into a modest-sized shoulder bag with prime lenses like the 63mm or 120mm. If the rumored GFX100S manages to pack a 102MP resolution into a similar form factor, it could be a highly desirable option for landscape shooters looking for the ultimate image quality.

How soon can we expect to see the Fujifilm GFX100S and what might it cost? Earlier rumors have suggested that the camera will arrive in early 2021, so a January or February release looks increasingly likely.

The expected price tag is a little less clear, though. The current GFX100 cost $9,999 (about £7,920 / AU$14,450) before tax when it arrived in June 2019, while the GFX 50S is currently a much more 'affordable' $5,499 / £3,999 / AU$9,300. While there have been no rumors about the GFX100S' possible price yet, it seems likely that it'll fall somewhere in between those two cameras.

Of course, that's still a huge amount of money for most people, even professionals, in the current climate, particularly when you start to factor in the cost of lenses. But it's easy to forget that, until recently, medium format cameras regularly commanded five-figure price tags in the region of $20,000 / £20,000.

Fujifilm has also done a fine job of fleshing out its GFX lens range, which now includes 11 lenses thanks to the arrival of the GF30mm f/3.5 prime this year. Next year we'll also see the exciting GF80mm f/1.7 R WR arrive, a lens that's promising to be the fastest ever medium format lens with autofocus.

With the expected inclusion of a smaller in-body image stabilization (IBIS), the Fujifilm GFX100S could well be the most exciting high-end camera of 2021, if the rumors turn out to correct. We'll bring you all of the official news as soon as we get it.