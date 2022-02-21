Fujifilm cameras get first ever Sigma lenses, but not the ones fans wanted

Audio player loading…

Sigma's long-rumored debut lenses for Fujifilm's mirrorless cameras have finally landed, with the X-Mount getting a new trio of affordable primes.

As expected, all three lenses are existing designs that have been adapted for Fujifilm cameras like the Fujifilm X-T4 and Fujifilm X-S10. The three lenses are the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, with all three available to buy from April.

So who are these lenses for? The 16mm f/1.4 DC DN works has a full-frame equivalent focal length of 24mm, making it ideal for everything from street photography to landscapes. Sigma's 30mm f/1.4 DC DN, meanwhile, offers a 45mm focal length that provides a view of the world that's closest to the human eye.

The most interesting of the three lenses for portrait photographers, though, is the 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary. That creates a mid-telephoto equivalent of an 84mm focal length which, when combined with its fast aperture, should throw backgrounds nicely out of focus and produce some attractive bokeh.

The price tags of all three lenses also compares favorably to existing X-mount offerings. The Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary costs $374 / £359 (around AU$680), with the 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary coming in at an affordable $264 / £289 (about AU$550) and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary arriving for a tempting $404 / £379 (around AU$720).

Naturally, those affordable price tags also brings a few downsides. None of Sigma's new lenses are weather-sealed, and they also all lack one signature feature of Fujifilm lenses: an aperture ring. These help give Fujifilm cameras a trademark shooting experience, but this could be something photographers and videographers are prepared to overlook in return for the good value that Sigma's new lenses appear to offer.

Analysis: Fujifilm cameras broaden their appeal

(Image credit: Sigma)

Update 21/2: Sigma has announced on its website that its 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary (mentioned below) is "under development" for X-Mount.

--

The Fujifilm X-series, which turned ten years old this year, has traditionally been a closed system with a very specific appeal, but it's now branching out in an effort to attract new fans.

The Fujifilm X-S10 was the first sign of a change of approach, with the camera adopting the PASM (Program, Aperture, Shutter Speed, Manual) control system that's favored by other manufacturers, rather than the dial-heavy design seen on most other X-series cameras.

And the arrival Sigma's first lenses for the X-mount is another symbolic moment for the mirrorless system. We've seen third-party lenses for Fujifilm cameras before, but not many with autofocus – and Sigma's offerings will likely be popular thanks to their combination of proven quality and affordable price tags.

But the three primes announced today are also unlikely to be the first Sigma lenses that hardcore Fuji fans would have wanted to see come to the system. The X-Series is already quite well-stocked for prime lenses of that type – for example, Fuji already offers a classic XF56mm f/1.2 R, XF50mm f/2 R WR and newer XF50mm f/1.0 R WR, which could compete with Sigma's 56mm f/1.4 DC DN.

Sigma has plenty of other unusual lenses, like the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN (above) and its 'Art' series, which cover focal lengths and styles that aren't as well covered by Fuji's own lenses. In a Fuji Rumors poll, two 'Art' lenses – the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art and 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art – came out on top as the options that its readers wanted to see come to the X-Mount.

Still, it's likely that Sigma is using these three new lenses to test the waters of the X-Mount, and affordable prime lenses of that kind are likely to sell better than more exotic options that may not suit Fujifilm cameras as well as rival mounts from the likes of Sony and Canon.