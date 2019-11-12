Fujfilm's London store opens December 3 – and you could win an X-T3 camera

Fujifilm has finally announced the opening date for its anticipated new London concept store, where you'll be able to try out everything from Instax instant cameras to the incredible 100MP Fujifilm GFX100 – and potentially win some big prizes too.

The Fujifilm House of Photography, based in Covent Garden at 8-9 Long Acre, WC2, will open its doors to camera fans on December 3.

If you're one of the first to pay it a visit, there'll be some freebies and prizes up for grabs too. The first 100 members of the public through the doors will get Fujifilm goodie bags – the company hasn't revealed exactly what these will contain yet, but says it will be camera and photography merchandise. Probably not a free GFX100, then.

Still, those who spend more than £100 in-store in one transaction between the store's opening date and Sunday 8 December will also be entered into a price draw to win one of five Fujifilm X-T3 cameras with an XF18-55mm f/2.8-4 kit lens, a fine combination that's worth £1699. So if you're planning on buying a Fuji camera, it'll be well worth popping along.

Fujifilm's store will be an experiential one where you'll be able to gets hands-on with its entire camera line-up with a range of experiences. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

A new "photography playground"

Fujifilm isn't the first tech brand to open its own branded store in London recently – Microsoft and Samsung have both flung open the doors bricks-and-mortar shops in 2019 – but it is one of the first camera brands to do it.

And with hands-on experience such a crucial part of the camera buying process, it makes a lot of sense, particularly for a brand that has an option for everyone from Instax instant cameras to the mirrorless Fujfilm X-T30, which currently sits in second place in our best camera buying guide.

The three-floor store aims to "inspire and encourage visitors to get creative and immerse themselves in the world of photography" and will be open seven days a week, with late 8pm closing times on Fridays and Saturdays.