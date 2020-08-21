Fortnite vs Apple and macOS Big Sur: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 26

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Matt Swider, TechRadar's Managing Editor, and Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 26: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what in the world of tech should never be changed or messed with?

We also share our thoughts on the war between Fortnite and Apple, the gorgeous-looking Microsoft Flight Simulator, and the macOS Big Sur beta. We also discuss our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... iOS 14 kinda sucks. You'll have to listen to the podcast to find out why.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.