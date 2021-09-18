Forget the iPhone 13 - Motorola thinks it has the perfect phone for work

Motorola has announced that it is expanding the Motorola Edge 20 family with a new business smartphone designed to support hybrid work.

After releasing the Motorola Edge 20 Lite last month, the company is bringing enterprise level security to its latest flagship smartphone with the Motorola Edge 20 Lite Business Edition.

Through a partnership with Lenovo, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite Business Edition comes equipped with ThinkShield for mobile which is an extension of Lenovo's ThinkShield portfolio that provides best-in-class security, manageability, productivity and service features for Android smartphones.

We've put together a list of the best business smartphones available

Need something more durable? Check out the best rugged smartphones

Also check out our roundup of the best business laptops

ThinkShield for mobile is capable of protecting smartphones from malware, phishing and other network attacks by using AI-based defense solutions. However, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite Business Edition also meets the strict security and transparency requirements of ioXt and is an Android Enterprise Recommended device.

Ready for PC

As the Motorola Edge 20 Lite Business Edition is 5G ready, employees can use it when they're working from home or at the office while Motorola's Ready For capabilities enable users to be more productive by offering improved connectivity.

With Ready For PC, employees can work more efficiently as they can access Android apps and PC files on the same screen. This also means that they won't have to continually unlock their smartphone to check messages for updates while they work on two files at once and move files back and forth between their devices seamlessly.

Since the Motorola Edge 20 Lite Business Edition features a 6.7-inch MAX Vision HDR10+ display, users will be able to see their presentations and videos clearly. At the same time, Motorola's new business smartphone also has a 5000 mAh battery which is one of the largest on any 5G smartphone and can provide a day's power on just a single charge. TurboPower 30 also allows the Motorola Edge 20 Lite Business Edition to to get 12 hours of power in just 10 minutes.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite Business Edition is now available from both Vodafone and EE as well as through Motorola distribution and reseller channels.