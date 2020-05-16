Ford Mustang Mach-E release date, price, news and features

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first fully electric car from the American auto maker, and while it bears the famous stallion brand, it's not exactly what you'd imagine a Mustang to be.

Instead of a two-door muscle car, which Mustangs have bee ever since their introduction in 1964, the Mustang Mach-E is actually a five-door, mid-size SUV ready to take on the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-Tron, Kia e-Niro and upcoming Tesla Model Y.

Add into the mix the fact the iconic V8 power has also been swapped out in favor of greener, silent electricity and you may begin to wonder if Ford has forgotten what the Mustang is all about.

However, you still get the classic Mustang shape – albeit jacked up – and the famous pong is still prancing across the front of the Mach-E. What's more, you can pre-order the Ford Mustang Mach-E now, if it takes your fancy.

If you're still on the fence, here's everything we know about the Mustang Mach-E so far.

Tesla Model Y: Tesla's smaller SUV will be a direct rival for Ford

Kia e-Niro: A cheaper, family all-electric SUV

Tesla Model 3: Tesla's cheaper fully electric car

(Image credit: Ford)

The Ford Mustang Mach-E release date is slated for late 2020, so we expect the first electric cars to roll off productions lines sometime between September and December. It's available for pre-order on the Ford website, if you fancy staking a claim early.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E price starts at $43,895 / £40,350 (around AU$68,000).

In the US there are four base models; Select, Premium (from $50,600), California RT.1 Edition ($52,400) and GT ($60,500), but the Select and Premium configurations have sub-model options too.

The Select Mustang Mach-E is available at the starting price as RWD (rear wheel drive), but you can also get it in AWD (all wheel drive) - which bumps the price to $46,595, improves its 0-62mph time, but decreases the estimated range from 230 to 210 miles.

Meanwhile, the Premium model offers a host of additional features over the Select - including larger wheels, a handsfree tailgate, panoramic glass roof, heated wheel and front seats, and more.

It also arrives in four battery and powertrain options. There the standard range RWD (offering 230 miles) and AWD (210 miles) models, which are joined by a pair of extended range options.

The extended range RWD offers up to 300 miles on a single charge, while you can expect around 270 miles from the AWD powertrain.

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E specs Select Premium California RT.1 Edition GT Price From $43,895 From $50,600 $52,400 $60,500 Available Early 2021 Late 2020 Early 2021 Spring 2021 Range (miles) Up to 230 Up to 300 300 250 Battery Capacity (kWh) 75.7 Up to 98.8 98.8 98.8 Max Power (kW/HP) 190 / 255 Up to 248 / 332 210 / 282 TBC 0-62mph (seconds) Down to mid 5 Down to mid 5 Mid 6 Under 4 Wheels 18-inch 19-inch 18-inch 20-inch

In the UK, things are much simpler. There are four models in total – two RWD and two AWD – to choose from. There was a fifth option, but the limited First Edition model has already 'sold out'.

The entry-level £40,350 Mustang Mach-E price gets you the base RWD model which boasts a range of 280 miles. If you opt for the extended range model - which aims to deliver 370 miles on a single charge - the Mustang Mach-E starting price rises to £49,980.

For those looking for enhanced performance, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is also available with an AWD powertrain in the UK.

You will need to pay for the additional drive, but the extra cost also bags you bigger, 19-inch wheels, adaptive LED Mustang signature headlights, red brake calipers and more.

The standard range AWD Ford Mustang Mach-E price starts at £46,650, with the extended range model bumping that up to £57,030.

Ford will also bring the GT version of the Mustang Mach-E to the UK in 2021, and claims it will have a 0-60mph time of under five seconds – however it's yet to reveal how much it will cost, or any of the other specs.

UK: Ford Mustang Mach-E specs RWD RWD extended AWD AWD extended Price From £40,350 £49,980 £46,650 £57,030 Range 280 miles 370 miles 260 miles 335 miles Battery Capacity 76kWh 99kWh 76kWh 99kWh Max Power 190kW / 258PS 210kW / 285PS 190kW / 258PS 248kW / 337PS 0-62mph >8 seconds >8 seconds >7 seconds >7 seconds

Ford Mustang Mach-E design

The Mach-E retains the Mustang light blocks and pony badge (Image credit: Ford)

As we've mentioned, the Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't exactly your standard Mustang with the fact that it's a SUV rather than a two-door sports car.

However, Ford has kept a number of styling points from its iconic vehicle and brought them to its first fully electric car including Mustang front and rear light blocks, the bulbous hood, sleek roof profile, wide wheel arches and the pony badge on the front grille.

You'll notice that the Mustang Mach-E doesn't have door handles, helping Ford create that sleek aesthetic.

So, how do you get in? There are touch-sensitive buttons on the B pillar (the pillar between the front and rear windows) which, when pressed, will pop the doors open for you.

As you approach the car, the buttons illuminate, showing you where to touch, and the Mustang Mach-E will also be able to automatically lock itself when you exit and walk away from the vehicle.

Look ma, no handles! (Image credit: Ford)

When it comes to storage, the Mustang Mach-E has plenty of space, with a 29cu ft / 402L trunk. Fold the rear seats down and that expands to 59.6cu ft / 1,420L. Plus, as there's no combustion engine in this electric car, you also get a 4.8cu ft / 100L front trunk.

Ford Mustang Mach-E range and charging

As for the Ford Mustang Mach-E range, it really depends on the model you purchase. If you opt for an extended range Mach-E, you could be looking at over 300 miles from a single charge, but even if your budget can't stretch that far, Ford has also built in fast charging.

The extended range Mustang Mach-E electric cars support 150kW DC charging, which can equate to between 47 and 57 miles of range in just 10 minutes - provided you're hooked up to a compatible fast charger.

This would also take you from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes, and just 38 minutes for the smaller battery capacity in the standard range models.

It means a suitable top-up can be achieved at a rest-stop with a compatible fast charger.

Of course, you'll also be able to charge up your Ford Mustang Mach-E at home by plugging it in to a standard wall socket (Ford includes the required charging cable with the car), although top-up times will be much slower - about 8 miles of range per hour.

However, you can get a faster charger or higher voltage socket installed at home, which can improve the recharge time to around 22-32 miles of range per hour.

10% to 80% in just 38 minutes is possible with a fast charger (Image credit: Ford)

Ford Mustang Mach-E in-car technology

Inside the Ford Mustang Mach-E you'll find a huge 15.5-inch touch screen between the front two seats, providing infotainment and car controls.

It has a physical dial built into it towards its base, which allows for easier, tactile control over various settings and reduces the amount of time required staring at the screen rather than the road.

The display runs on a new version of the Ford Sync interface, and also comes with voice control. Ford's also included wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Mustang Mach-E, allowing you to mirror you phone's core apps on the car's screen.

That means you'll get access to apps including Apple Maps, Apple Music, Waze, Google Maps, Spotify, Messages, WhatsApp and more.

There's a huge 15.2-inch main display in the Mustang Mach-E (Image credit: Ford)

That's not the only digital display on offer though, as Ford has also squeezed a 10.2-inch display into the cluster behind the steering wheel.

There are USB ports too, ensuring driver and their passengers can plug in and top-up their devices when on the move. Vital when it comes to keeping the kids occupied in the back - because remember, this isn't a traditional Mustang with a couple of seats crammed in the rear as an afterthought, this is a full 5-seater SUV.

(Image credit: Ford)

Ford Mustang Mach-E smart driving aids

Ford is packing in a range of driving aids which are becoming common place is many new cars these days. It includes adaptive cruise control with stop and go. This will see the Mustang Mach-E accelerate (up to your preset max speed and decelerator with the car in front. It will be able to bring you to a complete stop in traffic, and set off again - all without you having to touch the accelerator pedal.

There are four cameras situated around the Mustang Mach-E which can provide you with a clear view of your whole surroundings - which will likely be especially useful when it comes to maneuvering in tight spaces and parking.

If parking is a problem the Ford Mustang Mach-E also comes with Intelligent Active Park Assist, which can automatically park you in a perpendicular or parallel space.

While the features at launch are certainly welcome, Ford is promising future improvements, updates and new features for the car via wireless, over-the-air updates.

It's already confirmed that it expects to push its first update to the Mach-E within six months of it rolling off the production line, and future updates could include performance improvements, updates to the infotainment system and brand new features not currently available.

What's more, the Mustang Mach-E will be able to update itself while parked outside your house over Wi-Fi or cellular, and some installations may take less than two minutes and won't interrupt your use of car.