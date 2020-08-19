Fitbit Versa 3, Inspire 2, and all-new fitness tracker leaked – and we may have a launch date

Images of three new Fitbit fitness trackers have appeared in the wild, purportedly showing the forthcoming Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2, plus a completely new device called the Fitbit Sense.

The pictures were originally posted by German site WinFuture. They seem to be promotional 3D renders of the devices rather than actual photographs of production models, but they could give us some interesting insights into the new smartwatches – and even a clue as to a potential release date.

Check out our guide to the best Fitbit devices

We've also rounded up the best Garmin watches

Take a look at the best running watches

None of these three watches have been announced yet, but we already suspected that new Versa and Inspire models were in the pipeline, and based on previous launches we also suspected that they may be arriving soon.

Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Inspire 2 (Image credit: WinFuture)

While we don't have any specs for these new devices yet, we can hazard a few educated guesses about their key features.

Fitbit Inspire 2

Like the original Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR, the new Fitbit Inspire 2 appears to be a slim, lightweight device with a clean design and a monochrome display that should help it achieve impressive battery life.

Fitbit often reuses the same cases for several generations of devices, so it's no surprise that the Inspire 2 looks almost identical to its predecessors. If the render is accurate then its screen may have a higher resolution, as there are no visible pixels, but that may simply be because the display here is simulated.

Fitbit Versa 3

We've compiled a wishlist of what we'd like to see in the Versa 3 (the device in the middle of the image above), including on-board GPS, a slightly smaller case, improved voice controls, and blood oxygen saturation (SPO2) monitoring available at launch to detect conditions such as sleep apnea.

While the Versa 2 does monitor SP02, the feature was only activated several months after the device was released, as Fitbit had to wait for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. This time we're hoping it'll be available out of the box.

As with the Inspire 2, the renders suggest that the Versa 3 will have a similar design to its predecessor, keeping the same square face and aluminum case. The new device is only shown in black/carbon, but since the Inspire 3 is available in six different colors, we expect there will be several more options available when it launches.

There is one major difference though: a new strap with a simplified buckle design. To us, it looks a lot like the recently released Polar Unite, which was designed to be particularly lightweight and comfortable to wear at night. Could this be a sign that improved sleep tracking is on the way?

The home screen gives nothing away, showing only the current time, step count, heart rate, and calories burned, so we'll have to wait until the Versa 3's official launch to find out.

Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense (pictured on the left) is a brand-new device, so it's hard to make too many guesses about its features, but as The Verge suggests, the 'Sense' name may mean we're looking at the first Fitbit device with an electrocardiogram (EKG) sensor to detect abnormal changes in heart rate.

Its case looks very similar to that of the Fitbit Versa 3, although it appears to be made from a shinier material, which could mean it's a different type of metal.

Its screen appears to be brighter and more colorful as well, but what's even more interesting is the date shown on the screen: October 9. Could this be the day these new fitness trackers hit the shelves? Again, we'll just have to wait and see.