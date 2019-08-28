Fitbit Versa 2 trailer leaks early, shows off what Alexa integration really means

We've already heard that the Fitbit Versa 2 is set to come with Alexa integration, thanks to a leaked picture of the fitness tracker's box which touts the feature, and a newly unveiled video shows just how this will work.

This video actually comes from Fitbit itself, and it's on the company's YouTube channel but set as 'unlisted', which means you need to know the video address to find it.

In the video, we see various people using different Alexa functions on the Fitbit Versa 2 – it seems to work hands-free, and can respond to a variety of commands and functions like sending messages, opening Spotify, searching the internet for information, giving nutritional information on food, modifying your workout tracking, and more.

Presumably, Alexa can do this by connecting to your smartphone via Bluetooth and carrying out commands on there, although it's possible all Fitbit Versa 2 models will be LTE.

The advert shows off Spotify as an important feature. Currently this is available as a Fitbit app you can download onto a Fitbit Versa, but that app only lets you control what Spotify is doing on your phone (letting you skip tracks, pause, etc), and it's quite a temperamental system in terms of connectivity, so all-new Spotify functionality could be a big new addition.

The description of the video also mentions "new sleep tools" as a third addition to the Fitbit Versa 2, but the video doesn't go into much detail on what this means. This sits alongside a host of returning features like heart rate monitoring, exercise tracking and more.

There's one thing missing from the video advert – a release date. This implies the video is intended to be released when the Fitbit Versa 2 is already available, and since it has already been uploaded to YouTube (as an unlisted video, so Fitbit can make it public immediately when the device is available), that suggests the Fitbit Versa 2 could release any day now.

TechRadar will keep its eyes peeled, and will let you know when we hear about a Fitbit Versa 2 release date, so stay tuned for all the latest news and rumors.

Via Tizenhelp