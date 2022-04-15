Fitbit Inspire 3: what we know so far

Audio player loading…

Fitbit Inspire devices are entry-level fitness trackers designed to nudge you towards healthier lifestyle choices, and we're expecting the third-generation model to launch very soon. News about the Fitbit Inspire 3 is thin on the ground so far, but a few hints about the new watch are starting to appear, and we can make some educated guesses about what's coming up.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is still one of the best fitness trackers available right now and well worth considering if you're looking for a new activity band, but if you're not in a great hurry then it might be worth waiting a couple of months to see what the Fitbit Inspire 3 brings to the table. We suspect there are some big upgrades on the way, and if Fitbit sticks to its usual pricing strategy, it probably won't cost much more.

With that in mind, here's everything we know about the Fitbit Inspire 3 so far. We'll be keeping this page updated regularly as news comes in, so if you're thinking of upgrading your device we recommend keeping it bookmarked and checking back frequently for the latest updates.

Fitbit Inspire 3 news and leaks

Fitbit itself has yet to announce anything official about the Inspire 3, but we've reason to believe that the new fitness tracker might be coming soon – and it could be a big upgrade on the Inspire 2.

In March 2022, eagle-eyed sleuths at 9to5Google spotted references to three new devices in the install files for the official Fitbit app for Android. We don't know much about the three other than their screen resolutions, but judging by the fact that two of them (codenamed Hera and Rhea) are square, they look likely to be the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4.

The third device, codenamed Nyota, has a resolution of 124 x 208 pixels, which is the same as 2021's Fitbit Luxe. This led to speculation that a Luxe 2 might be on the horizon, but at TechRadar we think it's more likely that Nyota is actually the long-awaited Fitbit Inspire 3, with a major display upgrade.

The reason for this is quite simple: the Fitbit Versa 3, Sense, and Inspire 2 all launched on the same day, so it would make sense for their successors to follow the same pattern. The Luxe, on the other hand, isn't due an upgrade yet (in fact, at the time of writing it's still sitting pretty at the top of our roundup of the best fitness trackers) so we'd be very surprised if a follow-up lands in 2022.

What we're expecting

As mentioned above, the main upgrade we're expecting to see for the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a new screen. The Fitbit Luxe is pretty much the same size as the Inspire 2, and the fact that the screen of the Nyota has the same dimensions suggests to us that Fitbit will be using the same OLED display for its next-gen Inspire. After all, it already has the supply chains and manufacturing processes in place.

If this is indeed the case, it'll be a huge step up for the Inspire line, which until now has never offered anything more sophisticated than a monochrome memory-in-pixel display.

The Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR, and Inspire 2 only have monochrome memory-in-pixel displays, so a switch to full color OLED would be a huge upgrade (Image credit: Fitbit)

The Inspire has always been Fitbit's entry-level fitness tracker, so we're not expecting the Inspire 3 to be equipped with the same stress-monitoring electrodermal activity (EDA) and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors as the Fitbit Sense and Charge 5. We're not holding our breath for on-board GPS either, since this isn't something you get with the Fitbit Luxe.

Something that we might get is a new SpO2 sensor, which would enhance the Inspire 3's sleep tracking abilities and could help pick up signs of conditions such as sleep apnea. It'd be a logical choice for a company that's invested so much in meditation and sleep tracking over recent months.

We're not expecting the Fitbit Inspire 2 to inherit the EDA and ECG sensors of the Fitbit Charge 5 (Image credit: Future)

Late last year, Fitbit began testing a new feature called 'sleep animals' that likens your nocturnal habits to those of a bear, tortoise, parrot, hedgehog, giraffe, hedgehog, or dolphin. Fitbit owners included in the trial were then given personalized tips to help them sleep better, with the ultimate goal of slumbering as soundly as a grizzly.

We're keeping our ear to the ground for more news and potential leaks about the Fitbit Inspire 3, and will let you know more as soon as we can.